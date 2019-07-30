The Good Life, Swery's life sim RPG, is delayed until 2020

(Image credit: White Owls Inc)

If you like cats, dogs, life and strange videogames, The Good Life is probably on your radar. The work of Deadly Premonition creator Swery, it was successfully Kickstarter-funded last year, promising "a Daily Life Simulator x SWERISM". Initially scheduled for a Q4 2019 release, Swery has taken to Kickstarter to announce that it will be delayed until spring 2020 (or autumn in Australia).

"It's a very important, heavy decision, but we made it believing that it's the happiest decision for all the people who are going to eventually play it," he wrote. "Therefore, we humbly ask that you wait a little bit longer for The Good Life to reach your hands."

Development sounds like it's going swimmingly, with studio White Owls Inc seemingly adapting to Swery's fairly idiosyncratic vision. "Throughout this period of one year and a few months, the team has been working hard on deciding the details about what sort of game The Good Life is supposed to be," he wrote.

"They've withstood my crazy manifestos and continued working hard on developing the game. The graphics have all been powered up compared to how they originally appeared during the campaign, and we even increased the map size so that you can sink your teeth even further into the world we've created."

In addition to a larger map, there's also "more background details", more accessible shops, and in-game photography. The full update is worth a read if you're looking forward to the game. Here's a picture of the map, cherrypicked from said blogpost.