The GoldenEye 64 campaign is getting a fan remake, and it looks great

While GoldenEye Source is a good way to play multiplayer GoldenEye 007 on modern PCs, the game's brilliant campaign is a trickier experience to recapture: if you emulate it, you'll find that it hasn't aged well. So it's neat that a small team of enthusiasts are working on a free Unreal Engine 4 port.

The video above shows off the completed version of the Silo mission, which will be playable when GoldenEye 25 releases in a couple of years. The footage is perfectly in keeping with the spirit of the original, except with improved textures, improved lighting, improved character models and, well, improved everything. Here's the original, if you'd like to compare.

According to the GoldenEye 25 indiedb page, the goal is for the remake to be completed by August 2022, in order to mark the original game's 25th anniversary. All assets "will be created from scratch" and the music won't ape the original, opting instead to capture its mood without, presumably, risking a cease and desist.

On that note, the team feels fairly confident its project won't be shut down given how unscathed GoldenEye: Source remains. Read more about it here.