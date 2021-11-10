The Game’s The Thing: Getting Immersed In Gameplay Has Never Been Easier For The Holidays

Sponsored Content from HDMI

Whether you’re a PC gamer or game consoles like Sony PS5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X/S are your thing, you probably would love split-second control over action, super-smooth motion and a way to immerse yourself more deeply into your favorite games.

Here’s the good news. Right now it’s easier than ever before. The combination of the right HDMI 2.1-enabled devices with computer and console games that take advantage of features like 4K@120Hz resolution and refresh rate, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video and Dolby Atmos audio will deliver a gameplay experience that can’t be beat.

“Now that game consoles and TVs support 4K@120Hz or 8k@60hz resolution and refresh rate, it is even more important to ensure gamers can have the best playing experience possible,” said Ryan Peterson, VP Consumer Electronics, Walmart U.S. “We are so excited to introduce our new onn. Ultra-High Speed HDMI certified cable to customers at an incredible price.”

Video Developments

Many TV and monitor manufacturers have built in support for HDMI 2.1-enabled gaming features with many of their models. That means lifelike resolution and ultra-smooth gameplay thanks to 4K video at a refresh rate of 120Hz and features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

It also means a never-before-available picture contrast ratio that broadens the scale between the whitest white and blackest black and a wider color gamut that presents more of the colors the human eye can distinguish. Together, these features make it easier to look into the shadows of a scene and see lurking characters as well as to experience more realistic imagery without degrading responsiveness.

Plenty of games take advantage of HDR, ranging from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars: Battlefront II to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Similarly, there is broad support for 4K@120Hz among game developers. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, CoD: Vanguard and CoD: Warzone, Fortnite, Doom Eternal and Borderlands 3 bring the 4K@120Hz experience to gamers who are ready.

Don’t Forget Audio

Let your ears pull you more deeply into gameplay with Dolby Atmos. An HDMI 2.1-enabled gaming feature on many AVRs, soundbars and TVs, Dolby Atmos precisely positions sound in your gameplay environment, immersing you in the experience.

While the aural aesthetic is pleasing overall, it can be tactically important in first-person shooter games like CoD: Black Ops Cold War where the sound of gunfire can help you determine the position of the enemy and your relative distance from the action.

Some of the more popular games with support for Dolby Atmos are Immortals Fenyx Rising, Borderlands 3, Gears5, CoD: Black Ops Cold War, WarZone and Modern Warfare and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Available Now

Best of all, the HDMI 2.1-enabled devices with support for these gaming features are widely available.

For more information visit www.hdmi.org

The Adopted Trademarks HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Ultra High Speed HDMI, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.