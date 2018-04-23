The first DisplayHDR 1000 monitor is a 43-inch model from Philips

Philips has launched a new 43-inch monitor (436M6VBPAB) with a 4K 60Hz resolution and HDR support, though unlike every other HDR monitor we've seen to date, this one is rated to deliver a peak 1,000 nits brightness level.

That is an important distinction because part of what makes HDR tick is how bright the display can get. There's more to HDR than just brightness, though it's arguably the biggest metric—an HDR display that is capable of hitting 1,000 nits should look better than one that can only hit 400 nits.

The new 43-inch monitor from Philips is the first one we've seen to display VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 badge. That is the highest end certification VESA conceived when it rolled out its DisplayHDR standard for LCD panels, which also includes DisplayHDR 600 and DisplayHDR 400 tiers to account mid-range and entry-level HDR displays.

While not solely pitched as a gaming monitor, Philips definitely has gamers in its sights with this one. The company advertises low input lag and a 4ms response time (gray to gray), saying its new monitor is appropriate for twitch-sensitive games.

This display uses an MVA panel with a 4,000:1 typical contrast ratio and 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It won't always run at 1,000 nits brightness—Philips lists the typical brightness level at 720 nits, which is still pretty bright. It's also listed as an 8-bit + FRC panel.

For audio, a pair of built-in 7W speakers provides DTS sound. Connectivity options include a pair of USB 3.0 ports, along with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, mini DisplayPort, and USB-C (DP alt mode) options.

Philips did not say when this new monitor will be available or how much it will cost. Given its size and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, however, we don't expect it will be cheap.

Update

We're told Philips will start selling this 43-inch monitor sometime this summer for $1,000.