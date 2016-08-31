The Final Station arrives with launch trailer

“It has trains, it has...definitely not zombies,” Tinybuild’s Alex Nichiporchik told Tom when discussing The Final Station at PAX South this year. What it does have is an end-of-the-world-type scenario, swarms of “infected”, a whole load of sidescrolling and shooting, and a sprinkling moral dilemma. “You rescue survivors and, with the resources you’ve gathered, you have to make a choice: are you going to use these resources to make sure your survivors live? Or do you just say screw it and get out?”

The Final Station is out now, so I guess you’ve got the chance to answer that question yourself. Here’s the game’s launch trailer to aid your decision.

"Travel by train through a dying world. Look after your passengers, keep your train operational, and make sure you can always reach the next station," explains The Final Station's official site. "Make your way through swarms of infected at each station. Explore mysterious and abandoned stations looking for supplies and survivors.

"The real question is whether or not you'll help the survivors get to their destinations...or let them die and loot their bodies. Sometimes people can be more trouble than they're worth."

In his preview of an early build, Andy cited reservations regarding the credibility of the risk vs reward concept Nichiporchik touches on above; however did note that there was “something legitimately intriguing” in the overarching idea. At the time of writing, Steam reviews are “Very Positive”, which would suggest the majority of players thus far agree with the latter.

The Final Station is out now on Steam for £10.99/$14.99.