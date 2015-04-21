Popular

The Evil Within: The Consequence DLC out now

By

Ss 3c10b41d545c2ea98469c60a4cac7b2ed4e539e1.1920x1080

Not yet had your fill of shooting gruesome enemies in their bulbous fleshy weak spots? If so, there's a new DLC add-on for The Evil Within. Called The Consequence, it's the second part of Julie Kidman's story—first seen in the previous DLC, The Assignment. Judging by the name, her actions over the course of The Evil Within may well have some consequences. Just a guess.

For more, let's turn to this here launch trailer.

The Consequence is the second of three planned DLC packs for The Evil Within. The third, titled The Executioner, will focus on Mr. Safe Head, the Keeper.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments