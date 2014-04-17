Popular

The Evil Within screenshots show more monstrous beasts

I've had to stop myself from counting the horror clichés in The Evil Within trailers, as it was putting me off a survival horror game that ought to have much to recommend it. It's from Shinji Mikami, who made Resident Evil and, in a quite unrelated genre occupied only by itself, God Hand. But then he also worked on Dino Crisis. But then he also worked on the excellent Vanquish and Killer 7. I am so confused. Will these new Evil Within screenshots clarify matters? The main with a box for a head suggests "no".

In-game footage suggests a cross between Silent Hill and Resident Evil 4, but with a bit more sneaking. That is a fine combination, all told. It's due out in August.

