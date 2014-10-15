The Evil Within gameplay video — first impressions

We'll have our full review of The Evil Within up later this week, but for now we wanted to give you our first impressions of the beginning of the game. Tim and I jumped on the LPC, cranked all the settings to max, and dove head first into the latest horror-filled world from the mind of Shinji Mikami. As I explained when Tyler and I played through Alien: Isolation, I get a bit nervous when playing horror games, and The Evil Within did not go easy on me.