Alien: Isolation gameplay video: the first hour

Our review of Alien: Isolation already went up last week, but our own Andy Kelly loved it so much that Tyler and I decided we had to give it a try. The thing is, I don't do horror games. I think they are cool and I can respect some people's love for a good scare, but I am not one of those people. I don't think that matters to Tyler much, though, as he's already prepping me to play The Evil Within for your amusement. More on that to come (or hopefully not) but for now, enjoy me and Tyler showing off roughly the first hour of Alien: Isolation at Max Settings on the LPC.