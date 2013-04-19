The Evil Within announced - here's what Bethesda have been teasing all week

After days of creepy Vine teasers - later revealed to be Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's new survival horror, codenamed "Zwei" - Bethesda have now officially announced the project with a short teaser trailer. It's a live-action montage of gross looking stuff - more like a 90s industrial music video than a game trailer. But we do get its real name: The Evil Within.

Trailer below:

"We're incredibly proud to announce The Evil Within," said Mikami. "My team and I are committed to creating an exciting new franchise, providing fans the perfect blend of horror and action."

The Evil Within is due out in 2014, for PC, along with current and next-gen consoles.