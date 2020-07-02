The Epic Games Store pulls the Conan Exiles freebie and delays the launch

Conan Exiles and Hue were going to be the latest Epic Games Store freebies, until just before the giveaway went live, when Epic announced that it had decided to push back the launch.

While Funcom's survival MMO has been around for a while, it isn't on the Epic Games Store yet, and the free offer would have coincided with its launch. Now it's being held back until an unspecified date, and it won't be free.

The Epic Games Store team has decided that Conan Exiles will not be free, but will be available for purchase on the store at a later date.July 2, 2020

Up until Epic announced the change, Funcom was still teasing it, so it seems to have been very last minute. Conan Exiles has been on Steam for years, so there shouldn't have been many surprises, but whatever the reason neither Epic or Funcom have offered an explanation.

Hue, however, is still up for grabs. It will be free until July 9, and which point it will be replaced by Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet and The Escapists 2, which was originally due to appear in June.