The Elder Scrolls Online: Wolfhunter DLC out on Monday, Black Marsh expansion due later this year

The Elder Scrolls Online's werewolf-themed DLC, called Wolfhunter, is coming out on Monday (August 13), ZeniMax Online Studios has announced.

It's comprised of two new four-player dungeons: March of Sacrifices, in which you and your team must take down an Indrik in the hunting grounds of the Daedric Prince Hircine, and Moon Hunter Keep, where you battle against hordes of were-creatures to set up a final battle with an ancient werewolf called Vykosa. Beat the dungeons to nab new gear sets, monster masks, and other items.

Zenimax Online also teased the game's next expansion, called Murkmire, due out this autumn/fall. You'll travel to the "untamed wilds" of Black Marsh, home of the Argonians. We don't yet know much about it, but you can watch a teaser video below.

At the same time as Wolfhunter releases, Zenimax Online will push out Update 19 to all players, and it will include a new Battlegrounds map called Istirus Outpost. Unlike other maps, it's only semi-symmetrical, which should make map knowledge more important than ever. It'll also be the first Battlegrounds map with mounts, so you'll be able to get to the action faster than ever.

For all the changes coming in update 19, as well as more details on the Wolfhunter DLC, the read this blog post. Wolfhunter will be free for ESO Plus subscribers, and non-members will be able to buy it through the in-game store.