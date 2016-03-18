The Division's level cap has already been hit

It took 130 hours of playing crammed into (a little over) a single week, but a player by the name of Chaos 3SK has managed to hit The Division's level cap in both the main game, which tops out at level 30, and the separately-leveled Dark Zone that goes all the way up to rank 99.

“You probably were wondering what the maximum Level and Dark Zone Rank were in The Division. Well, one of you was the first to find out: Chaos 3SK,” Ubisoft said. “After playing for 130 hours, he now holds bragging rights to being the first player in the world to reach max level and max dark zone rank, just a week after the game came out.”

He killed 15,349 people on his way to hitting the limit, over a total of six days and nine hours of play time that began 41 seconds after the Division servers went live. He said on the Division subreddit that he was able to hammer the game so hard because he was on holidays and thus had a lot of spare time to burn. For players interested in emulating his effort, he also posted a video of the XP farming route he followed, and the moment he hit Dark Zone rank 99, on YouTube. (It's embedded below, too.)

“I was only killing mobs based on what was most efficient on a XP earned per hour basis. The level 30 NPC's provided this on the route I used,” he wrote. “The 31's provided slightly more XP per kill, but took longer and were far more dangerous.”

He may soon be able to go even higher: Enterprising Division players were recently able to glitch their way beyond the game's designed confines and make their way to Central Park and beyond, suggesting that the currently-incomplete locale may be the location of a future expansion.

Thanks, Kotaku.