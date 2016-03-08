The Division: postcards from the apocalypse

We're in the process of reviewing The Division, Ubisoft's new multiplayer-focused shooter. You can read our verdict soon, but in the meantime I've been exploring its detailed recreation of New York City. It's an atmospheric setting with some impressive world-building, so I decided to ignore the missions vying for my attention and take some tourist snaps. Here's what I saw.

Click the icon at the top-right of each screenshot to zoom in. If you're wondering how I took these, I disabled the HUD in options, pushed my character up against a wall, then spun the camera around to hide him from view.