The Crew gets a release date at E3 2014, open beta in July

Ubisoft unveiled a new cinematic trailer for The Crew , its massively multiplayer racing game, at the publisher's press conference today at E3 2014. Even better, we now have a date for when The Crew will hit PCs, as well as news of an upcoming beta for the racer.

The game's release date, November 11, was confirmed by creative director Julian Gerighty during the event. Gerighty also confirmed that the developer has been running a secret beta of The Crew since May, and the beta testers will take part in a special competition streaming on Twitch on June 10 and 11. Finally, Gerighty mentioned that the game will go into open beta on July 23, giving us the chance to experience the coast-to-coast racer this summer.

