The Crew gameplay trailer showcases modes and spectacular collisions

The Crew releases November 11, and while you may have partaken in the recent closed beta that's no reason to pass over this new gameplay trailer showing off some of the racer's modes. It's a guarantee of sorts that during your travels across Ubisoft Reflections' interpretation of the United States, you'll be doing more than sightseeing. You'll be crashing into other cars on purpose, for instance.

Our preview from a very early 2013 build wasn't too glowing , but the game has no doubt come leaps and bounds since then. Of course, you may have played the recent closed beta. If you didn't, there's another one commencing August 25 which participants in the previous beta will gain automatic access to, so long as they were active players. Given the absence of an NDA on that one, there's sure to be a wealth of new impressions hitting the internet by the end of month.