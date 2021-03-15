The coolest EVE Online locations you should visit at least once

EVE Online's galaxy is one filled with stories of war, betrayal, and players performing incredible feats like visiting every one of its 7,805 star systems. But what's amazing is how frequently those stories—and the players who inspired them—have left a permanent mark on New Eden. They become more than just another chapter in its living fiction, but a physical part of the game itself. For years, developer CCP Games has immortalized players and battles with permanent monuments that anyone can visit.

Combined with unique tourism spots that help tell a piece of its complicated in-game lore, these monuments to players make EVE Online a uniquely fascinating world to explore. Y'know, when you're not busy being a pirate or trying to become filthy rich cornering the market on ship modules. And because EVE Online is now free-to-play, there's little stopping you from going on an intergalactic road trip. Here are the coolest places in EVE Online that everyone should see at least once.

Molea Cemetery

Where: Molea II, Moon I, Khanid (safe for new players)

EVE Online's only cemetery is one of its most sacred player-made monuments . Today, it's home to around 2,000 graves and memorials. It initially started as a weird side project to store the corpses that players leave behind when they die, but the Molea Cemetery is now a place where pilots come to honor loved ones that died in real life too. Thousands of players have left messages attached to cargo canisters that float in space around an enormous monolith of stone. And the only reason the Molea Cemetery even exists is thanks to one player named Azia Burgi.

Nearly 12 years ago, Azia began started collecting corpses of dead players left in space after battles and interning them in cargo canisters that would float around a player-built starbase. Over the years, Azia and her small outfit of gravekeepers have had to protect the Molea Cemetery from raiders and desecrators. But the biggest threat ultimately proved to be EVE Online's evolving game rules that would've made the cemetery and its thousands of floating canisters disappear. Fortunately, CCP Games stepped in last year and turned the Molea Cemetery into a permanent fixture of New Eden by making an exception to the rules that govern how long objects can remain in space for. CCP even created a bespoke monument for the cemetery—a massive obelisk for the graves to orbit. It's a somber place to visit, but Molea is one of EVE's best landmarks.

Monument to Katia Sae, explorer extraordinaire

Where: Saiso, The Forge, near the Abagawa star gate (safe for new players)

Contrary to the stereotype, not everyone in EVE Online is a hardened killer. Katia Sae is living proof of that: He spent nine years touring all of EVE's 7,805 star systems and didn't die once (though there were some close calls). That journey to see and blog about each and every solar system in New Eden turned Katia into a living legend, so when he completed his journey in 2019, earning a Guinness World Record in the process, CCP Games erected a memorial in Katia's honor.

It can be found in the Saiso star system about 30 kilometers from the star gate that teleports players to the Abagawa system. This is the exact system that Katia started his journey from nine years ago, and it's where that journey ended after completing a full loop of New Eden. The monument is enormous and it depicts Katia's avatar holding a shining mote of light. It was the first time a player had been given a specific monument based on their achievements.

Amarrian Honor Guard

Where: Amarr Prime, Amarr, Domain (safe for new players)

Not everything worth seeing in EVE is the result of something a player achieved. The MMO has its own evolving story, and it often results in some really neat experiences and limited-time events. Case in point: This massive armada featuring some of EVE's most iconic ships that holds vigil over the site where a fictional empress was crowned a few years ago.

When starting out in EVE, it can be really hard to get a sense of just how massive its ships really are. And some players can go years without ever seeing one of its colossal Titan supercapital ships up close. Luckily you can just head to Amarr Prime and see 12 of them (along with almost a hundred smaller ships) all floating there in space. It's a pretty awe-inspiring sight.

Chribba's golden monument is bigger than most capital ships. (Image credit: CCP Games)

Chribba Monument

Where: Asteroid belt in Amarr, Domain (safe for new players)

Chribba is one of EVE Online's most celebrated players and undoubtedly the most trustworthy person in the game . It's a reputation he built after spending years serving as one of EVE's only supercapital brokers. See, years ago, selling one of these ships was extremely risky because they couldn't be docked in a station. There was no way to transfer the money and ownership of the ship at the same time, and given that supercapitals cost a small fortune, the likelihood of being ripped off was enormous. Enter Chribba, who started a business acting as a neutral third party who would ensure the transaction went smoothly. This business flourished for years until CCP Games introduced new starbases big enough to house supercapital ships, which basically killed Chribba's business overnight.

In addition to developing several tools popular in the EVE community, Chribba is just a swell guy that most players adore. So when CCP Games began taking suggestions for new monuments to add to the game a few months ago, players demanded that an enormous statue of Chribba should be one of them. And here it is: A giant golden statue found in one of the asteroid belts in the Amarr system, where Chribba would infamously spend his days idly mining.

EVE Gate

Where: New Eden, Genesis (pretty risky)

This is where it all started. Eons ago, the EVE Gate was the wormhole that led humans from our home in the Milky Way galaxy to the New Eden cluster. But, due to events unknown, the EVE Gate collapsed, and New Eden's human colonies were completely stranded in a far corner of the universe. The result was an apocalyptic event that all but wiped out most humans in New Eden. The few that survived, however, managed to rebuild over thousands of years to become the game's principle four main empires and dozens of smaller factions (including the players themselves).

Traveling to the EVE Gate today requires navigating the lawless stretches of low-security space, but it's a trip every pilot should make once. What remains of the EVE Gate is a shining, pulsing light that can only be viewed from an extreme distance. It's the only reminder that EVE's human civilizations have of where they came from.

The remains of Steve

Where: C9N-CC, Esoteria (extremely dangerous)

Colossal Titan supercapital ships are everywhere in EVE Online these days, but Steve was the name given to the first one ever built. Building one of these 14-kilometer-long monsters was a herculean effort, taking unfathomable amounts of ore and refined materials. Even piloting one requires a pilot to spend almost a year of training different skills. Naturally, Steve became an icon in the EVE community and the alliance that built it, Ascended Frontier, became famous. But Steve isn't notable just for being the first Titan ever built, it's also famous for being the first one to be destroyed.

Several months after Steve took its maiden voyage in 2006, Ascended Frontier's enemies, Band of Brothers, invaded the system of C9N-CC where Steve and its pilot, CYVOK, lived. Steve's death was the result of a critical error: CYVOK logged off, which would normally make Steve disappear and become safe, but because CYVOK had recently participated in combat, a special rule meant Steve stayed on the battlefield even though CYVOK was offline. Noticing this mistake, Band of Brothers rushed to mobilize a fleet (including a Titan of their own) to attack the defenseless Steve and blow it up. You can watch a video of Steve's final moments here .

Fifteen years later, Steve's wreckage can still be found in C9N-CC. It's one of the oldest monuments in EVE history, but visiting it will require voyaging deep into EVE Online's most dangerous sectors of space. Be careful, or you'll leave a wreck of your own.

B-R5RB Titanomachy

Where: B-R5RB, Immensea (extremely dangerous)

The Bloodbath of B-R5RB is EVE Online's most famous battle ever, and it all started because of a late rent payment. Over 7,500 players fought for 21 hours straight, destroying close to $330,000 worth of ships and—most importantly—75 Titan supercapital ships. It was, until only recently, the biggest battle in EVE Online history.

CCP Games commemorated the slaughter with a hand-crafted monument, called the B-R5RB Titanomachy. Though the real wrecks eventually despawned, Titanomachy is a permanent monument that recreates a small portion of the Titan wrecks that remained after the fighting finally ceased. It's found near the seventh planet in B-R5RB, deep in lawless null-sec space, so getting there won't be easy. But this landmark is one of the most important in EVE history.

(Image credit: CCP Games)

Thera

Where: Who knows? (extremely dangerous)

Every location on this list exists in a static place in New Eden, but Thera is something completely different. It's a star system that can only be accessed through wormholes that spawn randomly all across New Eden. Traveling to it takes either a lot of luck or some careful planning. Thankfully, Signal Cartel, EVE's own guild of explorers, has an entire website dedicated to mapping and tracking Thera's different wormhole connections. Just finding an entrance to Thera is one thing, but the system is also home to some of EVE Online's most dangerous pilots. You'll definitely need a ship with a covert ops cloaking device if you hope to survive longer than a few minutes.

It's worth the effort, though, as Thera is the most unique solar system in EVE Online. Its planets are all shattered and cracked open, which makes Thera a hauntingly beautiful place to be. It's also notable as EVE Online's biggest star system, with a diameter of 342 lightyears. It's so big that even at warpspeed, it'll take most ships around two minutes to travel from one end to the other.