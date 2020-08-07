The cheerful new gameplay trailer for Bugsnax has a surprise sinister ending

Octodad developer Young Horses has released a gameplay trailer for its upcoming adventure game Bugsnax, and, for the most part, it's an upbeat look at the world's part-bug, part-snack ecosystem. It's an overall chipper trailer which ends on an abrupt and surprising note. Check out the trailer above and you'll see what I mean.

The majority of the trailer shows what you'll be doing on Snaktooth island. As its newest visitor, you're tasked with helping the residents with their bugsnax needs. You'll be capturing the little critters with traps, rounding all the different types into the correct pens, and recording all the different kinds of bugsnax in a handy guide.

It's all laughter and cuteness in the world of Bugsnax, well it would be if you weren't playing as an investigative journalist onto a big scoop, which you are. Young Horses says that there's more to Snaktooth Island than it seems, which I interpreted as a bit of light mystery, but the end of the trailer teases that there's something darker to Bugsnax. Having your character fall headfirst into a rock at the bottom of a cliff as a giant pizza monstrosity flies overhead is certainly one way to end a trailer.

Is the character dead? Was this all a masterfully planned revenge scheme concocted by the bugsnax themselves? We'll have to wait and see. Bugsnax launches on the Epic Game Store later this year.