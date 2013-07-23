The Bureau: XCOM Declassified's new live-action trailer lets the fans vote for the ending

A new live action trailer for The Bureau: XCOM Declassified shows Agent Ennis Cole struggling to write a report on an alien attack. While we do get some insight on his motivations, the trailer is really about getting the fan community involved by voting for the ending.

Like all live-action trailers, the informative bits of the video are the setting, the theme, and the tone. Cole is distressed and drinking as he slaps out a report on a typewriter. Civilians have been attacked, and we get a glimpse of the Titan, a monolithic alien combat ship.

At the end of the trailer, you get to decide whether Cole reaches for a gun or a bottle of booze, though the full implications of that choice are still a mystery. If he goes for the gun, is Cole going to shoot himself or some aliens? We'll find out when a follow-up video is released at some point, but the Twitter voting ends tomorrow. Tweet #GrabTheGun or #GrabTheBottle to vote.

We've recently had a deluge of gameplay footage for the long-delayed third-person strategy version of XCOM, so it's nice to spend some time on the story and setting side of the game. From what I'm seeing, The Bureau is going to painstakingly recreate 1960s small-town America and then blow the whole thing up. Should be fun.

The Bureau is headed for release on August 20 in North America and August 23 everywhere else. Evan recently got to spend some time with the game—you can see his impressions here .