The Bureau: XCOM Declassified trailer shows enemies unknown (and a few Sectoids)

Here's the new trailer for The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, showing even more of its surprisingly tactical looking third-person combat. In it, you'll see some enemies and abilities familiar from Firaxis' XCOM: Enemy Unknonwn reboot, integrated into a cover and squad management system that's almost Mass Effect-like in the way it lets teammates combine their skills.

The development time spent hidden away in 2K Marin's secret bunker has had an interesting effect on this franchise spin-off. That my biggest problem now is its unwieldy title (and my inability to reliably spell "Bureau"), suggests that what once seemed like another part of a then-tiresome campaign to turn every classic PC game into an FPS, now has the potential to be an enjoyable addition to XCOM's uneven legacy.

We'll see whether that's the case when the game is released on August 23rd. Until then, you can read Craig Owens' hands-on preview .