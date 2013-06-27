Popular

Slick '60s dude battles aliens without losing hat in The Bureau: XCOM Declassified trailer

By

Watch, as the The Bureau: XCOM Declassified , the shooter that 2K Marin have been working on for the last few years morphs before your very eyes into a game that looks a lot more like XCOM: Enemy Unknown, albeit with a slick early '60s sheen. The combination of otherworldly antagonists and everyday bureaucratic fustiness is fertile ground, if the success of the X-Files tells us anything. But Scully didn't have a glove that could lift things up so Mulder could zap them, and Mulder rarely wore a hat. What was Chris Carter thinking ?

Cult '90s television aside, Declassified is looking good, as Craig Owens discovered when he played it for our Bureau hands-on . See it in action in the latest trailer.

Tom Senior

