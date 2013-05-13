Popular

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified trailer gives up its secrets

This is seriously sloppy redacting on behalf of the recently uncovered The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Oh sure, they wipe the key nouns out of the text screens, but then they intersperse it with cuts of game footage showing everything . Characters, locations, enemies... It's like they actively want people to know about their upcoming game.

We even get hard information on that most dreaded of secrets: the pre-order bonus. It's a free extra mission, titled "The Codebreakers".

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is due out August 20th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
