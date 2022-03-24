The best wireless headset is heavily discounted in this HyperX sale

In our round-up of the best gaming headsets we name the HyperX Cloud II Wireless as the best wireless set of cans, noting its "powerful but clear sound" and "exceptional build quality," among other things. If you've had your eye on a pair but been unwilling to fork out a whole AU$300, Amazon's current HyperX sale may appeal: the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is down to AU$179—a AU$120 discount.

The closed-back affair boasts virtual 7.1 surround sound, and 53mm drivers that lend clarity to all frequencies. Its wireless functionality is 2.4GHz wireless, and the headset itself is paired to your PC via an included dongle.

If wireless isn't for you, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is down from AU$159 to AU$119, a decent albeit not unprecedented discount. We rated it a respectable 90 back in 2018, noting that the sound is "punchy enough that throwing a grenade in your game results in a genuinely traumatic audio response, but well-balanced enough that you can hear the glass fragments falling to the floor after it goes off."

HyperX Cloud II Wireless | AU$299 AU$179 at Amazon

Get AU$120 off our favourite wireless gaming headset. Has battery life of up to 30 hours, virtual 7.1 surround sound, detachable mic and brilliant sound. Also, its as rugged as they come.

It's worth taking a look at the HyperX sale yourself, but some other highlights include:

HyperX Cloud II Pro gaming headset | AU$159 AU$89

HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset | AU$199 AU$149

HyperX SoloCast streaming mic | AU$109 AU$69

HyperX Alloy Origins RGB mechnical keyboard | AU$179 AU$128

HyperX Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless keyboard | AU$169 AU$124



These deals are valid until March 26, though some are close to selling out.