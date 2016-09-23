The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

Another busy weekend ahead, with European regional play in two of Blizzard's games—Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm—along with top-tier StarCraft II in Korea. Meanwhile, here in the UK, the best Street Figher V players in the world are going head-to-head at EGX.

Hearthstone: HCT 2016 Summer Championship

Eight talented European Hearthstone players go to war this weekend for a shot at a $25,000 grand prize. Games take place in Hollywood, so expect match times calibrated to the west coast—the first game is at 10:00 PDT/18:00 CEST. The tournament runs across Saturday and Sunday and you can find the livestream here.

Heroes of the Storm: Europe Nexus Games

Having just announced a major set of structural changes for next year, Blizzard are making a major investment in Heroes of the Storm as an esport. Find out if it's all worth it by checking out the cream of Europe this weekend. Games begin on Saturday at 10:00 PDT/18:00 CEST, and here's the stream.

StarCraft II: WCS Korea Season 2 Cross Finals

Meanwhile in Blizzard's most famous competitive game, some of the best players in Korea (therefore the world) are going at it: the Cross Finals pit the best of the GSL against the best of the SSL with around $25,000 on the line. Games start on the 25th at 15:00 local time, which is 08:00 CEST and 23:00 PDT the previous day. Here's the stream.

Capcom Pro Tour: EGX

Competition is already fierce at another great CPT Premier event, this time being held at EGX in Birmingham, UK. There are a lot of big names involved, including Daigo Umehara, along with loads of homegrown talent. On Saturday, pools start at 03:00 PDT/12:00 CEST and the top 32 begins on Sunday at the same time. You can find the livestream here.