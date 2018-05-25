The best of PC Gamer's Dark Souls stories

Dark Souls: Remastered is out now on PC, and we've got Chosen Undead fever. Dark Souls delerium? Lordran lurgy? Whatever, we've spent today praising the sun and now wish to shine a light on our favourite Dark Souls tales.

From fashion to flavour text, deceitful covenants and dumb crab infestations—the following list explores Dark Souls from its a myriad of perspectives, all testament to the series' widespread influence and appeal.

Without further ado, here are PC Gamer's greatest Dark Souls stories.

Is Dark Souls Remastered worth playing without its former mystery?

Shaun asks a pertinent question with the series' most useless (or is it?) item in mind.

The art of flavour text

Alex Wiltshire explores how developers use in-game descriptions to bring worlds to life. Dark Souls' use of flavour text, argues Alex, is an exemplar of the form.

How Return to Lordran reinvigorated Dark Souls' online community

Steven T. Wright discusses the Reddit event that brought invasions back to the homeland.

Why Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City’s final boss is one of the series’ best

James lovingly profiles Slave Knight Gael—a pitiful, admirable figure that teaches as much as he terrorises.

5 ways to spice up your Dark Souls PvP life

Lauren Morton offers guidance that'll encourage your sparring partner to say 'very good!'

Sometimes games are better without music

FTL composer Ben Prunty writes about games that sidestep music while conjuring atmosphere. Naturally, Dark Souls features heavily.

The 'Souls-like' label needs to die

Austin argues that while Dark Souls is one of the most influential games of the last decade, it shouldn't be treated as a template.

Dark Souls 3 and the tragedy of a fallen knight

Andy speculates on the backstories of fallen comrades by way of item descriptions.

In search of the mysterious Dark Souls fashion police

Lauren Morton digs through years of reported sightings in an attempt to identify the original sheriff of Fashion Souls.

How Dark Souls 3's Aldrich Faithful covenant turns good people into trolling monsters

Xalavier Nelson examines one of Dark Souls' cruellest covenants, and explains why being a bastard there is easy.

Why I love Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City's brilliantly incongruous architecture

Joe enjoys the view from Dark Souls 3's southernmost point, and suggests why it's a fitting final setting for Miyazaki's twisted vision.

Why I'm glad Dark Souls is dead

James, a Dark Souls aficionado, is glad we've woken from Miyazaki's nightmare.

Why we praise the sun: the story of Dark Souls' most famous gesture

Lauren Morton explains that without an act of rebellion from Hidetaka Miyazaki, Dark Souls would be without its brilliant mascot.



The good, the dead, and the ugly: our favorite Dark Souls enemies

James rounds up the series' most horrifying, challenging, and poignant monsters.



The best and worst Dark Souls bosses

Straight up: our picks from across the entire series.

Finally falling in love with Dark Souls 3

Having bounced off the series several times, Andy finds his stride in Lothric.

We need to stop talking about how difficult Dark Souls is

"If there’s anything we need to ‘git gud’ at," says James, "it’s treating Dark Souls as something more than a vessel for primping tough guy video game egos worldwide."



Why I love Dark Souls' Sen's Fortress

Joe compares the formidable prison to the board game Mouse Trap. Obviously.



The mystery of the big dumb crabs infesting Dark Souls 3

James cracks the third Souls game's crab case.

Meet the Dark Souls detective uncovering Lothric's cut content

Joe interviews Soulsborne sleuth Lance McDonald—an indie dev turned hobbyist game engineer unearthing Dark Souls' forgotten secrets.