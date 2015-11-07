The best and the worst of the BlizzCon 2015 opening ceremony

Day one of BlizzCon is wrapping up, and most of Blizzard's big secrets have been revealed. We took a moment after this morning's opening ceremony to reflect on everything unveiled on stage. That included more details about World of Warcraft's Legion expansion, Overwatch's pricing model and release plan, Heroes of the Storm's ridiculous new characters, Hearthstone's next expansion, and more. Check out our thoughts in the video above and let us know yours below.