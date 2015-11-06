Hearthstone's new Adventure, The League of Explorers, launches next week

The League of Explorers, the new Hearthstone Adventure unveiled at BlizzCon today, is an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunt through ruined temples and dusty catacombs in search of the Staff of Origination.

The new mode will be similar to previous adventures Curse of Naxxramas and Blackrock Mountain, with players squaring off against AI-controlled opponents. It will add a number of new cards to the gate, as well as a new mechanic called Discover, which will award players with random cards or spells, effectively increasing their card draw without thickening the consistency of their deck. There's even a cool hat!

The League itself is made up of founder Brann Bronzebeard, the Night Elf Elise Starseeker, the morally flexible fortune hunter Reno Jackson, and the dignified one of the group, Sir Findlay Murgleton, the classiest Murloc in town.

The League of Explorers is set to kick off on November 12. Look for more information about the new adventure mode following the full Hearthstone panel at BlizzCon.