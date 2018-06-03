The Banner Saga and sequel among free games for Twitch Prime subscribers this month

Twitch's monthly games giveaway to Prime members started in March, and since then subscribers have been treated to the likes of Psychonauts, Gone Home and Tales from the Borderlands. This month, five games are on offer, including excellent story-driven turn-based strategy game The Banner Saga and its even better sequel.

If you pay for Twitch Prime—which is included as part of Amazon Prime membership—you'll also get solid roguelike FPS Strafe, action puzzler Tumblestone and Early Access vehicle combat game Treadnauts, which looks like the kind of game you'd play when you have friends over. All of the games are available now when you log into your Twitch account. You'll need the Twitch desktop app to play them.

If you haven't played The Banner Saga and you're a Twitch Prime member, then grab it right away. It's bleak and beautiful, and the choices you make in it will carry over into The Banner Saga 2.

The cost of Amazon Prime went up by $20 last month, to $119, which is bound to stop some people renewing or joining. But if you still like the package—and I reckon it's still decent value—then you can link your Amazon and Twitch accounts together here for ad-free viewing, in-game loot (like Fortnite freebies) and a free channel subscription every month.