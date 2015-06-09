The Assassin's Creed Syndicate Playtest Road Show gets underway at E3

Ubisoft is inviting Assassin's Creed fans who will be in the Los Angeles area on June 17—yes, that's E3—to sign up for a shot at some hands-on time with the upcoming murder simulator as part of the The Assassin's Creed Syndicate Playtest Road Show.

The process is simple: Send an email to playtestroadshow@ubisoft.com with your name, age, and a brief (100 words or less) summary of your experience with the Assassin's Creed series. Successful applicants must be 17 or older and "experienced Assassin's Creed players," or at least able to make themselves sound like one in an email. Be prepared to think on your feet if you do manage to bluff your way in, though; Ubisoft warned that participation in the event will be subject to "verification of eligibility."

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, which for quite awhile we expected to be called Victory, is set in Victorian London, "an infernal and smoggy metal machine that puts the poor to work in unspeakable conditions for 17-hour days." For the first time in the franchise, players will be able to switch between two separate assassins: the volatile Jacob, and the mysterious, stealthy Evie. It comes out on October 23.