The alternate Overwatch skins of our dreams (and nightmares)

If Blizzard renamed Overwatch to Roadhog Fashion Party, I’d be a content man. That’s unlikely to ever happen, so we’ll have to settle with dreaming up our own pigman patterns, which the fervent Overwatch community has already taken to task many times over. In addition to knocking out loads of fan art, players have been sketching skin concepts for each and every hero.



While we may not see any of these skins make it into the game, they’re a fun exercise in speculation about what kind of skins Blizzard will think up for their characters next. They’ll have to be really good. I mean, I haven’t had a loot box craving in some time.



Here are some of the best alternative fan-created skins we could find. If you like them, be sure hit the link and let the creators know!