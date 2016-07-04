The alternate Overwatch skins of our dreams (and nightmares)
If Blizzard renamed to Roadhog Fashion Party, I’d be a content man. That’s unlikely to ever happen, so we’ll have to settle with dreaming up our own pigman patterns, which the fervent Overwatch community has already taken to task many times over. In addition to knocking out loads of fan art, players have been sketching skin concepts for each and every hero.
While we may not see any of these skins make it into the game, they’re a fun exercise in speculation about what kind of skins Blizzard will think up for their characters next. They’ll have to be really good. I mean, I haven’t had a loot box craving in some time.
Here are some of the best alternative fan-created skins we could find. If you like them, be sure hit the link and let the creators know!
This is Reaper at his most natural—a man truly comfortable in his skin. In his default outfit, Reaper wouldn’t sound as convincing saying very ‘cool’ things like, “I am the alpha and the omega. Death and rebirth. And, as you die, so will I be reborn,” and so on. I’d hesitate to laugh. In these new digs, it’d be instant.
This one shows a more relaxed side of Widowmaker. I like to imagine it’s her shop outfit, the one she wears while assembling all that cool spy gear. It’s also one of the few skins I could actually see Blizzard including in the game. She’s a character in need of dimension beyond her dour femme fatale personality, which this casual, scrappy look chips away at.
In my eyes, nothing about Junkrat is good. He’s a spindly, creepy man, so this (very well done) Mad Hatter skin makes perfect sense. I can see the dude throwing teacups willy-nilly and reciting the Jabberwocky from heart with ease. It’s also a bit less creepy than his Jester skin. To the trash with that one, yeah?