The Adventures of Square trailer shows old-school geometric shooting

Square

I pointed folks in the direction of The Adventures of Square a while ago—as part of a wider look at recently released Doom mods. It's a ZDoom FPS about a square's quest to save his people from dastardly circles. It's entertainingly old-school, and available to download as a standalone "square-ware" demo for a full three-episode game.

Now, a new trailer can offer a direct look at The Adventure of Square's quirky weapons and groan-inducing puns.

Head here to download the first episode. The full version will feature three episodes, more weapons and "even worse puns".

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
