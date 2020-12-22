Thanks to this Cyberpunk 2077 mod you can finally change your hair and face

Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for almost two weeks now, and for all the problems it has, one of its most requested features has been a way to change your hairstyle. The modding community heard you loud and clear—and delivered. A modder going by the name of Admiral has found the simplest way to date, by creating an .exe file that automatically selects your latest save file, and then lets you pick a new hairstyle from among the available in-game options. Not only that—you can also change some of your facial features. Your V's pubes will have to stay the same, though. Once finished, the mod should update your save file and et voilá.

In response to one user, Admiral has said that if you encounter problems with loading your file, you should try selecting the save path manually. This is especially useful if you don't use Windows in English or simply a different default file path. The modder wants to implement all other features of the character creator in future, with hair colour topping the list. The last point on the to do list currently reads "Spend a lot of time on this project only for CDPR to finally implement it", but I wouldn't worry—the team at CDPR likely have their hands full .