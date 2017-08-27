Thai horror Home Sweet Home will chill you to the bone

Some of the most unsettling horror games of the last few years have been based on Asian folklore, from the Taiwanese-set Detention, to the Fatal Frame-inspired DreadOut, whose camera-shy ghosts are drawn from Indonesian mythology. Ygggame's freaky Home Sweet Home sticks with the Southeast Asia setting, but shifts the action to Thailand, immersing you in a terrifying life-and-death struggle with spirits drawn from the country's rich and spooky folklore.

Out on Steam today, the VR-supported Home Sweet Home puts you in the role of a man named Tim, who has not had the best time of it lately. For one thing, his wife has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving his life in tatters, and Tim understandably consumed by grief. As if that wasn't bad enough, one morning he wakes up to find himself in a strange building harboring a dark secret. You'll try to unravel this secret, and to discover what happened to your wife, while fleeing from your new home's resident evils, including a murderous female spirit who will hunt you wherever you go.

With its combination of horror and stealth, Home Sweet Home will appeal to fans of Outlast and Amnesia, but it stands apart from those games thanks to its unique approach to first-person horror. There's the fresh setting of Thailand, which has been brought beautifully to life by Thai developer Ygggame. The indie studio has enriched its game with authentic Thai culture and beliefs, so you just might learn something, while being scared out of your wits.

When you're not running for your life in Home Sweet Home, you'll be solving puzzles and unraveling the story, as the developer wants the game to feel varied and diverse. They also want to challenge you, so don't expect to have your hand held throughout this perilous, fright-filled journey.

So we have an intriguing new setting and varied action—what more could you want from a modern horror game? How about support for the Oculus Rift, so you can fully immerse yourself in Home Sweet Home's terrifying world? VR support and support for nine languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese-Brazil, Russian, Chinese, and Thai) will be included in the game at launch—which just so happens to be today, September 27.

Since the demo was revealed back in July, more than 100,000 people have downloaded the trial version, including popular YouTubers such as Heartrocker, Poiised, PockySweets, and Squeezie. If you're brave enough to follow in their footsteps, you can find the full version, and the demo, of Home Sweet Home on Steam here.

The media is finding Home Sweet Home to be a challenging experience, but people are stepping up to the plate and making sure they can complete this petrifying game. Are you up for the challenge?