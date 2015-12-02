Testing the realism of a dog-walking game by walking my dog

While Hank loves walks, he does not love the harness or leash and he runs away when we try to put it on him. Every single time. That's why he's blurry in the picture. Even when he's rung his bell (we have a bell on a ribbon hanging next to the door, and he swats it with his paw to signal that he needs to go out) we have to chase him down to get his leash on. Once the leash is on, though, he's happy to go.

Why can we train our dog to ring a bell when he has to poop, but can't train him to sit still while we put on his leash? I can't answer that. The answer lies only in Hank's tiny brain.

BARK-uracy score: 4