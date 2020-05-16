Terraria hits all-time highs on its ninth anniversary and final update

Nine years to the day after its release on Steam, Terraria has hit its all-time high player count with nearly 500,000 players at once. With what is now an all-time player peak of 489,886 Terraria is today's third most-played game on Steam behind storefront exclusives CS: Go and Dota 2. It's also currently Steam's top-selling game, which is pretty impressive for a game that has already sold 14 million copies on PC. and today's top selling game. The surge of interest in the game is due to its just-released Journey's End update bringing nine years of continuous game development to a close.

The Journey's End update has a massive changelog overhauling many aspects of the game and adding scads of new stuff to do. There are some 800 new items, new enemies, new places to explore, new systems for NPC happiness, fast travel, and, uh, you can play golf to boot. It also signals the end of developer Re-Logic's active work on the game, and nothing is more emblematic of that than their integration of popular mod manager tModLoader as a widely available DLC. The keys to Terraria's future are semi-officially in the hands of the game's massive community now.

You can learn more about Terraria and find it a cross a ton of platforms on the official Terraria website.