Terraria 1.2 update released, tweaks almost every part of the game

The sun is brighter! The sky is smoother! The werewolf form has been buffed! These are just three of the changes you'll find when you next log into Terraria. The full change list for the update, which has been in development for over nine months , is huge and covers nearly every part of the game. Want new hairstyles? You've got them. Want to be able to paint any solid tile or item? You can do that. Want to be asked if you want to use UPnP to automatically port-forward when hosting multiplayer? That's strange, but you will be. There are other, more dramatic changes too.

Bug Fixes



You can no longer craft items or money by placing items in the trash.

You can no longer sell your gold to NPC's

Music box/chest duping no longer works

Bunnies/Goldfish spawned from statues no longer drop money during a Bloodmoon

Equipping items to the social slot in German no longer crashes the game

The game will no longer create a random password during multiplayer world generation

You can now reforge in all languages

Active blocks will no longer become inactive with a chest on them

Fixed a bug that would cause a suitable house to be unsuitable

Fixed a lot of bugs that were not listed

Mechanics and Gameplay



Enemies now have a health bar

There is now a map, mini map, and overlay that only shows tiles the brightest they have ever been

The map can be toggled using tab, m, or through the map icons

“M” has been remapped for the map feature

“J” is now the default button for mana use

There is now an extended crafting menu that will show everything you can craft

Some items now stack to 999

Character slots have been increased to 1,000

World slots have been increased to 1,000

The starting female cloths have been modified

There are several new hairstyles

Character creation has been remodeled

Chest sizes have been doubled

Your inventory space has been increased by 10

You no longer need to jump to ascend single blocks

The hammer is now used for creating slopes, halftiles, and breaking walls only

The axe is now only used for chopping down trees and giant mushrooms

Pickaxes will now remove blocks, placeable objects, and items such as Life Crystals and chests

You can now paint any solid tile or item

Dye slots have been added

You will now start with 10 mana

You can now craft early game magic robes and staves

Bricks, wood, stone and glass all now blend together

Mana Crystals only require 5 fallen stars to craft, down from 10

If water touches a halftile it will create a waterfall

Your world has a chance to get alternative ore as a replacement for copper, iron, silver, and gold

Your world has a chance to have a replacement for the Corruption

Your world has a chance to get alternative ores as a replacement for Cobalt, Mythril, and Adamantite

Your world has a rare chance to have a pyramid or living tree spawn during world generation each containing their own loot table

There is a new hardmode jungle temple

There are now beehives that can be found in the jungle

There are now several new backgrounds and tree variations your world has a chance to generate

Water will now change color based on the biome you are in and depth underground

Ropes are now found early game and can be used to craft rope coils for traversing the world

Chains can now be placed and used as a rope mechanism

Mushroom grass/seeds can now grow and spread above ground

There are now 3 colors for wires

Actuators can be used to make any solid tile active and inactive

There is 1 new liquid type that can be found in the Jungle

There are several new fountains that will change the color of water when they are place nearby

Pearlstone bricks no longer spread hallow

Rain and blizzards have been added

There is a new snow biome with unique treasures and items for normal and hardmode

Enemies no longer trigger underground pressure plates

There are new pressure plates that can only be triggered by certain things such as the player, enemies, or both

Clowns will no longer blow up tiles

There are several new buffs and debuffs

There are now mini Capture the Gem addition to the game. You can craft large gems that draw a gem icon above the player holding the gem and if the player is killed the gem will be dropped next to their corpse

There are 2 new hardmode events

Werewolf form has been buffed and can take place every night

Broken armor debuff only lasts 2 minutes, down from 5

You now use a pickaxe to remove armor from a mannequin

Players no longer take double damage in pvp

Items of the same type will now stack when next to each other

When using a gravitation potion your world will invert rather than your character

You can no longer become invincible when touching fire blocks

Increased speed at which you can buy stacks of things

Graphical Changes



The sun is now brighter

Midnight is now darker

The sky has a smooth gradient

There are several items that have had graphical upgrades such as gems, colored torches, minishark, muramasa, aqua scepter, starfury, ect..

There are now stalagmites, icecicles, moss, plants, rocks, and other "piles" added to enhance the environment

There are several new mini caves that can be found with unique backgrounds

Each biome will now have chests and pots with unique graphics

The dungeon now has 3 unique textures/colors and furniture

Hell houses have been remodeled

Floating islands have been remodeled

Each biome will now have unique textures and wood types:

Corruption: Ebonwood

Jungle: Rich Mahogany

Crimson: Shadewood

Hallow: Pearlwood

Each brick now has its own unique texture

Each brick wall now has its own unique texture

Torches are now animated and can be placed on walls

Common enemies such as demon eyes, skeletons, and zombies have all been given graphical variations

There are several new tombstones

All objects in the game that sparkle will now sparkle with a corresponding color

Recipes/Items



In total there are over 1,000 new items

There are 10 new ores

There are 4 new wood types

There are 31 new brick types

You can now imbue melee weapons

There are several new arrow and bullet types

There are several new crafting stations

There are several new wands used for crafting new bricks and brick walls

You can now craft bricks, walls, and furniture out of several new materials:

Slime, Bone, Mushroom, Living wood, Flesh, Silt, and many more!

You can now craft Jester Arrows

There are 12 new wing types

There are several new vanity sets

There are a lot of new rare drops added to enemies

You can now craft stained glass

There is an item in hardmode that allows you to change biomes

There is an item in hardmode that allows you to increase your max health

There are 29 new tinker combinations

Several new items have been added to the game that are used for crafting dyes

Starfury now acts as a melee weapon and has had its damaged increased

Aqua Scepter has been redesigned and does slightly more damage for less mana

Water bolt has been redesigned and does slightly more damage

Vilethorn does more damage and uses less mana

Magic Daggers have been buffed

All of the old classic armors can be found as rare drops and have the same stats as their current counterparts and count towards set bonuses

Items that were called dyes previously for crafting have been changed to thread

Chests now have larger loot tables

You can now make picks instead of drills and axes instead of chainsaws in late game tiers

Increased the drop rate of souls

There are over 50 paintings that can be collected randomly throughout the world

Jungle armor no longer requires gems

The amount of meteorite required for crafting has been decreased

Meteorite armor has more defense and does more damage

Silt and slush can be extracted into useful materials, items, and money

Each boss has a rare chance to drop a placeable boss trophy

Hooks can now be crafted out of gems

Depth meter is no longer craftable

Stars can now be crafted with bottles to make a new light source

Floating island chests no longer require a key

Gems and bars can be placed

Items made from hellstone now require less hellstone

NPCs



There are 8 new friendly npcs

There are 4 new bosses

There are over 100 new enemies

Friendly npcs will sell different items depending on certain conditions such as time of day or biome they are living in

Hardmode bosses have a chance to spawn on their own to help players progress through the game

Current hardmode bosses now do slightly less damage and have had their health decreased

There is a rare spawn mini boss that can be found during blizzards in the above ground ice biome

There are over 15 new pets that can be found in chests and dropped rarely off enemies

Early hardmode enemies now do less damage and have less health/defense.

Skeletron can now be summoned and has a small loot table

Music



There are 15 new tracks for the game, 3 of which are from the console version of the game

Day theme 2 will loop into day theme 1 to add variation above ground

Desert, ocean, glowing mushrooms, dungeon, and space all have their own tracks now

Ice biome has an above and below ground track

Performance/Miscellaneous



The game now only loads assets when needed, reducing the amount of RAM used

Optimized tile data to reduce RAM usage

There game will now ask you if you want to use UPnP to automatically port-forward when hosting multiplayer

Terraria 1.2 is out now .