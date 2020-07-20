Temtem is getting a big update tomorrow, including new monsters and an island

PC's answer to Pokémon will get a massive update tomorrow, along with a price increase. Temtem's Kisiwa update introduces a brand new island, a spread of new Tems (ie, the game's Pokémons) as well as new "techniques, traits and items".

Kisiwa Island will usher in a brand new biome, and it looks like most if not all of the 23 new Tems will be found there. To accommodate the new vertiginous landscape, new climbing items will be available in the game. Also: the level cap has been lifted from 48 to 58.

Aside from all the new stuff, some fixes and quality-of-life improvements have been added. There's now a fully-functional chat UI, and a new clan system that can host up to 50 users. While that Club system has been added, studio Crema stresses that there aren't any "real gameplay features" associated with it just yet, though there will be in the future.

The patch rolls out tomorrow, July 21 (or July 22 in Australia), and will coincide with a gentle price increase of $1.50. Check out the trailer below, and the full update notes here.