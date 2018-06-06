Telltale's The Walking Dead final season release date set

In March, Telltale teased The Walking Dead's final episodic season with an image that closely reflected its first outing. It's now got a release date, August 14, and a sobering teaser trailer.

Both now wholly desensitised to their zombie apocalypse environment, series protagonist Clementine and young AJ talk below about death and suicide as a survival measure. A monster's corpse floats in the river below the bridge they're sat on. It's all pretty grim.

"Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey," says Telltale in a statement. "After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left.

"In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine's story ends."

With that, Telltale says players can expect a new over-the-shoulder camera system and "scenes with unscripted combat"—with an "all-new Graphic Black art style" that supports 4K resolution. Naturally, expect more on all of that and more at next week's E3 in Los Angeles.

The Walking Dead's Final Season is due on PC on August 14, 2018.