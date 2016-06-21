Teenage Overwatch player accused of cheating proves she's just that good with Zarya

A 17-year-old Korean gamer who goes by the handle Geguri is so damn good at playing Zarya in Overwatch (with a 6.31 K/D and 80% win rate) that, following a dominant performance at the Nexus Cup, she was accused by her opponents of cheating. In fact, two of them, according to this post on Reddit, were so convinced she was hacking that they vowed to quit esports if she could prove that she wasn't. So she proved it.

Blizzard officially cleared her of any wrongdoing a few days after the tournament ended, but that apparently wasn't sufficient to really make the point. To ensure there were no lingering doubts, she took to the stage and put on an hour-long showcase of her talent for all the world to see. I don't speak Korean so I have no idea what anyone's talking about, but the Reader's Digest version appears to be that she kicks ass until someone says no mas.

Interestingly, despite the quality of her performance, she said she could have done even better but she's been under a lot of stress over the past few days because of the accusations. She also wore a mask during her appearance on the stream to hide her identity, which all by itself is a tremendously sad comment on the state of videogaming.

As for the two pros—ELTA and Strobe, from Dizziness—who said they'd quit if she wasn't cheating, they were apparently true to their word, and have left the team. That post says Strobe made a death threat first, though, so he gets no credit for following through. Don't let the door hit you on the way out, buddy.