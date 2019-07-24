Techland is still working on the first Dying Light

Last year, three years after launch, Dying Light received 10 pieces of DLC across the space of 12 months. It's a game that has persisted, and while Techland is now focused on Dying Light 2, due out in 2020, the original game has not been forgotten.

The zombie parkour game has only become more popular as it's aged, with greater numbers of people purchasing it each year. Techland's Tymon Smektala told GamesIndustry.biz that word of mouth has been a big factor in its success, as well as all the DLC, free or otherwise.

Smektala isn't sure what 2019's sales have been like so far, and it's unlikely we'll see it get the attention it did last year, with Techland working to get Dying Light 2 ready for launch. But there are still developers working on it.

"[W]e had a meeting right before E3 where we said we still wanted to add things to the first one. And there's now a small team which is working on additional stuff that will happen in Dying Light."

Techland's supported it for so long because it believes the community will be the most important part of getting the word out about Dying Light 2, but it also allows the team to experiment with features.

"If we had an idea we're unsure about for Dying Light 2, we could mimic that idea to some extent in support of the first game and see how it works. We can see what people find attractive and what's unattractive to them."

We'll be able to see the results when Dying Light 2 appears next spring.