Team Fortress 2 video montage shows August's top ten kills

Team Fortress 2 players, get ready to experience a combination of awe, jealousy and then more awe with Community Fortress collection of the top ten TF2 kills from tournaments around the world in August, as highlighted by the Team Fortress 2 blog . Predictably, many of them show sickeningly skilled Demomen juggling enemies with perfectly timed sticky explosions, but there are a few Heavy and Medic kills, and an unbelievable shot from a Soldier at number six, just under two minutes in. Spectacular stuff. Which one's your favourite?