Take-Two CEO: 'No downside' to Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC

Will they? Won't they? Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have kept us guessing about a possible PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, but there are reasons to be hopeful. Another reason materialized this week when Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick said there were "no downsides" to bringing the game to PC.

During an investor briefing this week, one investor said releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC would be a "layup", to which Zelnick responded: "There is no downside to releasing the game on PC."

Clearly it's not confirmation of anything, but it's a change of tune for Zelnick, who usually shrugs off questions about a PC port with a stock line about how updates on any Rockstar games would come from the developer itself. I wonder what's brought it on?

Thanks, Gamespot.