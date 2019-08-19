Syberia: The World Before will bring back Kate Walker for a new adventure

(Image credit: Microids)

Syberia 3 was really bad, which was unfortunate because the first two games in the surreal adventure series were quite good, and fans waited more than a decade after the release of the second chapter for the arrival of the third—an awfully long time to hold out hope for such a disappointing conclusion. Fortunately for those fans, that dismal wrap-up won't be the end of the story.

Syberia: The World Before has already been in development for 18 months. The new game will bring Kate Walker back for a new investigation "across continents and through time periods to experience a journey rooted in the turmoil and tragedies of the twentieth century."

"Today, I’m very happy to be able to continue Kate’s journey and share this adventure once again with the team at Microids. We want to give the fans a story with an atmosphere that’s just as mysterious as the previous episodes, with even more automatons to operate, puzzles to solve and unusual characters to meet," writer and artistic director Benoit Sokal said. "I can’t wait to share more of the game’s progress and universe with you."

Despite having been in the works for a year and a half, we don't have any videos or screens to look at just yet, but Microids said that more will be revealed soon.