Syberia 3 is looking good in E3 footage

Syberia 3, eh? That's a thing that, kinda surprisingly exists—we even have a trailer and a release date to confirm that fact. The third in Kate Walker's chilly, vaguely steampunky adventure series will be out December 1, and this one will be fully 3D.

As a new bit of footage, below, reveals, what that means is that the camera can now move around the scene, revealing more of the environment than pre-rendered backgrounds would allow. You'll be able to play with either the mouse and keyboard or a controller, the latter giving you direct control over Kate. (Cheers, VG247.)