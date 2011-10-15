SWTOR gets new trailer, simultaneous US-Europe launch

At this point, there are probably enough Star Wars: The Old Republic trailers to cut together a new trilogy, replete with the the latest in Ewok-blinking technology and inappropriately timed "Noooooo"s. But hey, the more, the merrier, right? And so, BioWare's passed along another cinematic morsel - this one featuring enough glowing sticks and dark settings to power the world's entire supply of raves.

On top of that, BioWare took the stage at New York Comic Con (via Joystiq ) to announce that TOR's European release has been moved forward a couple days to match the US December 20 date. So then, take that, time .