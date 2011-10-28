Sword of the Stars II: Lords of Winter released

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqvIZv6SEYA

Fans of glorious space combat, empire building, and sci-fi space operas might be interested to know that Kerberos Productions' Sword of the Stars II: Lords of Winter is now available "on all major digital portals" for $40.

Sword of the Stars II looks like it packs an impressive visual punch, to judge from the trailer and available screenshots, and developer Kerberos says it emphasized 3D combat, starship design, and an epic narrative when designing this game.

I'm certainly intrigued, and Kerberos has promised some interesting features, like the fact that the tech tree is different from game to game, and your choices end up determining what kind of government your empire has. They've also stressed multiplayer gaming in their design for Sword of the Stars II. If they can tie all these elements together into a satisfying, intuitive strategy game, this could be some excellent Halloween candy for strategy gamers.