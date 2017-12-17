Sword Coast Legends is having a last chance sale before it's gone for good

Sword Coast Legends is a cPRG that's hard to recommend. As Angus wrote in his review, it's largely full of clichés and lacks ambition, and the early game in particular is a real slog. But that doesn't mean it hasn't attracted a loyal band of followers, which makes it sad that, after December 31, it will be gone from stores for good.

If you want to pick it up before that happens then its price has been slashed across the board, and you can get the standard edition of the game on Steam for £3.62/$4.94.

Servers will remain open "indefinitely" after it leaves stores, so you'll be able to carry on your adventures solo or in co-op of up to five players, which includes one (admittedly limited) dungeon master role.

Sword Coast Legends will no longer be available for purchase after December 31, 2017. As a thank you to the fans that have supported the game, the servers will remain online for the foreseeable future. For more info, head over to our Forums: https://t.co/QPcCaKCvTGDecember 11, 2017

The removal from stores comes after developer n-Space closed down last year, leaving publisher Digital Extremes to support the game solo.

Again, there are many more RPGs you should play before this one, but it's now cheap enough to consider picking up if anything about it catches your eye.