Survival shooter Scavengers is now playable in beta

It's a closed beta, but you can sign up on the official site to play now.

Back in September we wrote about an early playtest for Scavengers, a hybrid survival game and multiplayer shooter first announced back in 2018. Now Scavengers is open to a much larger group of players with a beta that's live right now, as announced at The Game Awards.

When we played Scavengers in late 2018, we wrote that "it's in a better state and far more interesting than most Early Access releases these days." Hopefully that potential has held up to more playtime over the last year. A lot has probably changed since the E3 2019 gameplay trailer above.

Head over to the Scavengers website to sign up for the beta.

