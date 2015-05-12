Survarium's North American and European servers will be un-merged

Vostok Games rolled out North American servers for Survarium, the free-to-play online FPS with heavy echos of Stalker, in early April, but sometime thereafter merged them with European servers. This had the effect of increasing the speed of matchmaking, but it also led to significantly higher pings for North American players. The change didn't go over particularly well, as you might imagine, and in response to complaints the studio said today that the next update will let players browse and select servers based on their region.

"For the remainder of Version 28 the servers will remain as they are," it wrote on Twitlonger. "Come update V0.29 there will be an in-game server browser where you, the player, will be able to asses various available servers in real-time and select the one you wish to play on. This will include NA, EU and CIS along with any other regions that may launch with [version] 29."

"We are sincerely and deeply sorry for the trouble caused and hope you can be [patient] a little while longer," it added.

Unfortunately, struggling pseudo-Stalkers will have to deal with the situation as it is for a little while longer: Vostok said the update won't be ready to go until, hopefully, sometime in June. Hit up survarium.com to learn more about the game, or just do yourself the favor of reading about Chris Livingston's unfortunate misadventures with bear traps during his hour with the game.