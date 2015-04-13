SUPERHOTline Miami is exactly what the name implies

What happens when you combine Hotline Miami with Superhot? SUPERHOTline Miami, obviously. As the name implies, the browser game combines the reflex-driven topdown shooting of Hotline Miami with the movement hook of Superhot. That is, enemy bullets only move when the player does.

I only played until the second level (I was starting to receive resentful glances from my co-workers) but it's pretty fun, despite the barebones presentation. It's the work of indie developer Florian Dufour, who knocked it out one evening when he was bored (he's currently working on a game called Fast Travel: A Speedrun Journey).

You can play SUPERHOTline Miami in your browser here, and there's the option to download it, too. It follows the playable April Fools joke SUPERQOT, which adds the Superhot twist to Quake.